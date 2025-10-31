Actor Ssanjay Gaggnani And Poonam Ppreet’s Real-Life Wedding Video Featured In Yash Pathak’s New Music Video

Music composer and producer Yash Pathak, who has previously worked with legends like A.R. Rahman and Sachin-Jigar, has come up with a heartwarming music video titled "Piya Ji." The song stands out not just for its melody but for its unique emotional depth it beautifully features the real-life wedding footage of television actor Ssanjay Gaggnani and his wife Poonam Ppreet.

Unlike typical wedding-themed videos that recreate moments with actors and sets, Piya Ji captures the authentic emotions and true essence of love through the couple's actual wedding celebrations. The video takes viewers through the most intimate and joyous moments from their big day from candid rituals to heartfelt glances, laughter, and the warmth of family. Each frame reflects the purity of their bond, making it more than just a music video it feels like a cinematic love letter.

Ssanjay, known for his role in Kundali Bhagya, and Poonam's chemistry in real life shines through effortlessly on screen, giving the song a sense of genuine romance and nostalgia. Their decision to share these deeply personal moments with the world makes Piya Ji incredibly special and relatable for every couple who has experienced the magic of love and togetherness.

The song is composed by Yash Pathak, sung by Bollywood playback singer Divya Kumar, and penned by lyricist Navjot Godara. Together, the trio has crafted a soulful number that blends heartfelt lyrics with a soothing melody, enhancing the emotional connection of the visuals.

Piya Ji isn't just another romantic track it's a celebration of real love, authenticity, and emotion, brought to life through the lens of reality. The song is now out, and it promises to leave listeners both mesmerized and moved.