Actors Talk About Friends They Met On Their Sets And Created A Lifelong Bond!

While lights, cameras, and action bring stories to life on screen, it's the off-screen moments that sometimes leave the deepest impact. This Friendship's Day, &TV actors take a heartfelt walk down memory lane, sharing how bonds formed on set blossomed into lifelong friendships. From spiritual connections to unwavering support through personal trials, these stories show that the strongest friendships often grow in the most unexpected places. These include Priyamvada Kant (Latika, Gharwali Pedwali), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) . Priyamvada Kant, aka Latika from Gharwali Pedwali, shares, "I share a very special bond with Krishna Bhardwaj. We first met eight years ago while working on a show together, and since then, we have remained in constant touch. What makes our friendship unique is the deep spiritual connection we share. Outwardly, we are both hyper and fun-loving, but at heart, we are calm and grounded. That inner stillness is what we truly bond over. Amidst all the chaos and drama on set, we always found comfort in each other's presence. Whether it was me supporting him through restlessness or him quietly standing by me in tough times, our friendship is built on mutual understanding and unwavering support-it's peaceful, strong, and rare."

Sapna Sikarwar, aka Bimlesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan , shares, "Geetanjali and I connected during a shoot years ago, and our bond slowly grew from scene partners to soul sisters. We are both strong-headed, yet we balance each other perfectly. What I love most about her is her compassion. Even in her busiest moments, she thinks of others. Once, I was facing a deeply personal challenge, and she dropped everything to be by my side. She didn't just comfort me; she lifted me with strength. The best part is now we are working on the same show and playing sisters onscreen in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Ours is a friendship where even silence speaks volumes. In a fast-moving world, she's my constant-a reminder that true friendship isn't about frequency, but presence." Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "I met Megha years ago at an industry event, and instantly felt a warm, honest vibe. That spark turned into a deep friendship over time. I'll never forget a moment during my struggling days in Mumbai when I found myself without a place to stay. In panic, I called Megha. Without hesitation, she said, 'Stay right there, I'm coming,' and took me home. That gesture gave me not just shelter but strength. Megha's honesty and support are her most beautiful traits. She tells you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear. With her, I didn't just find a friend-I found a sister for life."