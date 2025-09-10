Actress Sahiba Bali’s Bigg Boss Banter With Salman Khan Sparks Entry Rumors

Actress Sahiba Bali made a lively appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 19, adding her charm to the weekend episode alongside her favorite star Salman Khan. From reliving her fan-girl moment with the superstar to indulging in playful banter with comedian Kullu and winner-turned-favorite Munawar Faruqui, Sahiba's presence was one of the highlights of the evening.

Early in the conversation, Sahiba recalled working with current contestant Farrhana Bhat in the film Laila Majnu. Farrhana, who was eliminated but lived in a secret room, became the topic of Salman's witty inquiry. He cheekily asked if Farrhana was the same on the movie sets, to which Sahiba revealed that the actress had been "balanced and humble" throughout. "I'm actually enjoying this feisty side of Farrhana," she added, prompting Salman to joke that Sahiba herself should join the show.

The lighthearted exchange quickly set the internet buzzing, with fans wondering whether Sahiba might indeed make an entry into the Bigg Boss house. Her Instagram post capturing her special Salman Khan moment has been flooded with love and excitement.

Adding to the cheer was Sahiba's fun camaraderie with her friend Kullu, whose on-screen banter with Munawar Faruqui has already been winning hearts. Fans, meanwhile, are showering equal affection on Sahiba and her bond with Kullu, making her appearance a talking point well beyond the episode.