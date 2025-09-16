Adinath Kothare Shares His Special Feelings Before Launch Of His Upcoming TV Serial - A New Path, A New Role

National Award-winning filmmaker, talented producer, actor, and director Adinath Kothare has embarked on a new journey today. TheWith a mix of nervousness, excitement, and curiosity, he shared his emotions in a heartfelt video on social media. Known for delivering many high-quality projects over the years, he is now all set to enter viewers' homes daily through television.

Through the upcoming serial "Nashibwan" Adinath will once again win the hearts of audiences. The show is doubly special for him as he takes on the dual responsibility of both producer and actor. It will be truly exciting to watch how he brings the character of Rudrapratap to life while balancing these two significant roles.

On one hand, Adinath has multiple back-to-back projects lined up in Bollywood, and on the other, his new TV show has already created a buzz among audiences. Despite his growing workload, he continues to handle everything with a cheerful smile.

Speaking about the new chapter, Adinath said: "From today, our serial is coming to meet you. Just like you've always showered love on all my creations, I hope you'll give the same love to this one too! As both an actor and producer, I do feel the pressure, nervousness, and excitement, but with your blessings, everything will go well. It's a new path, a new role - while love remains constant, the rest is left to destiny"

In the near future, Adinath will also be seen in exciting Bollywood projects such as "Gandhi" and "Ramayan", while simultaneously working on his own production, including the much-awaited "Zapatlela 3", where he will also play a significant role.