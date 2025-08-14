Adish Vaidya Requested For Animal Welfare And Kindness This Independence Day

Actor Adish Vaidya, currently seen in Pushpa Impossible, has requested for animal welfare and Kindness. He's happy that authorities are reconsidering Supreme Court order to round up all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and move them to shelter homes.

The bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria heard the matter this morning after an August 11 order of a two-judge bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan sparked a massive row, with animal lovers hitting the streets to protest the order to remove strays from residential neighbourhoods.

As an update, today in the morning hearing petitions challenging the Supreme Court order, another bench of the top court today questioned authorities in several areas those started picking up the animals even before the earlier order became public. The court also came down heavily on the authorities for not implementing guidelines for animal control, leading to this situation.

Vaidya reacting to the complete scenario being an animal lover stated, "I am deeply saddened by Tuesday decision of the Supreme Court to relocate dogs to shelters in Delhi. As there are no shelters firstly, those are innocent souls who have nowhere to go. Dogs are not a menace to the society unless provoked. Such an act would make them suffer and who knows would make them starve to death."

He continued adding, "They have all the right to live on the street as shelters with hardly any staff and resources would be equal to death for the strays. As we celebrate Independence Day, such a decision by the court is a complete irony. I request them to withhold their decision."

Adish known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi television and film industries. He earned immense popularity after playing Mohit Chavan in the Star Plus drama series "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He is known for his acting in TV shows like "Naagin", "Barrister Babu", and "Shaam Daam Dand Bhed". Earlier he also played a lead role in the biopic of the legendary singer-composer Sudhir Phadke, titled "Swargandharv Sudhir Phadke" Vaidya also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He also appeared in advertisements for brands like Parle Marie and 20-20.