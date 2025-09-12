After 11 Years, Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya Signs Off: A Decade Of Love, Drama, And Unforgettable Moments

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which began in 2014, quickly became more than just a television show. It turned into a beloved companion for countless viewers across India. With each episode, it brought joy and comfort into homes, creating a sense of togetherness. The show's touching storylines and unexpected twists kept audiences engaged, making them laugh, cry, and dream alongside the characters.

Over the years, Kumkum Bhagya evolved into a household favourite with unwavering support from fans spanning generations. After 11 memorable years filled with cherished moments and family gatherings around the TV, it's time to say goodbye to this iconic series. Its legacy will forever hold a special place in Indian television history.

Unforgettable Characters and Performances

The show's success was not only due to its captivating plots but also the actors who brought their characters to life. Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia's portrayal of Abhishek Prem Mehra and Pragya defined an era of romance on television. Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli and Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi Arora also left a lasting impact. More recently, Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul added fresh charm to the series.

Pranali Rathod expressed her gratitude for being part of such a significant show: "Being part of a show that has carried such a rich legacy on Indian television for over a decade has truly been a blessing. My journey as Prarthana has been filled with laughter, growth, and immense joy. To contribute to such an iconic series that has entertained audiences for so many years is something I will always treasure. As we bid farewell, I carry with me gratitude for the memories we created, the bonds built on set, and the unwavering support of our viewers who welcomed us into their homes. This journey will always hold a special place in my heart."

Actors Reflect on Their Journey

Namik Paul shared his heartfelt experience playing Shivansh: "Kumkum Bhagya will always hold a very special place in my heart. From watching it as a fan to actually becoming a part of this beautiful show has been nothing short of a dream come true. The legacy that Sriti Ma'am and Shabbir Sir created is truly magical, and I feel so grateful that as an actor, I got the chance to be associated with it and carry it forward. This show has given me memories I will cherish forever, lessons that shaped me, and love from fans that I will hold close always."

Although Kumkum Bhagya's story has concluded, its emotional impact remains strong among fans. The laughter, tears, and love shared through its episodes will continue to resonate in viewers' hearts for many years ahead.