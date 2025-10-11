Aham Sharma Spills The Tea On Sampoorna And Shares Why Knowing The Arc Changed Everything

Actor Aham Sharma is winning over fans with his complex yet seamless performance as Dr. Aakash in Sampoorna, a television series that is changing the way stories are told on TV. Sampoorna has a new, planned story arc that is different from regular daily operas. Sharma thinks this has had a big impact on how he plays the role.

Sharma said, "Knowing the character's arc helps. As an actor, you're completely dependent on the writing and the material you get to work on. The more layered and exciting the script, the more excited you are to perform." Aham Sharma knew from the start that Aakash was two-faced. His character started out as the perfect spouse and doctor but then showed a darker, more conflicted side. "The makers wanted to show the sweeter part first and slowly reveal the dual life he's been leading. So I had to balance how much to show and when to reveal it," he explained.

Aham Sharma stressed how important it is for everybody in television and other mediums to work together, since the storyline and the filming process need everyone to work together. "Ultimately, we serve the text. And in television, the storytelling is more direct and often dramatized to ensure nothing is missed." As Aham's nuanced performance of Aakash in Sampoorna continues to attract audiences, this proves that comprehending the arc truly makes a major impact.