Aishwarya Khare Kneads The Drama At Chhoriyan Chali Gaon's Premiere Night!

Zee TV's much-awaited show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon had a dhamakedaar grand premiere, and one actress who truly stole the limelight was Aishwarya Khare- best known for playing Lakshmi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi. Stepping out of her sanskaari avatar, Aishwarya brought a perfect mix of tradition and entertainment with her performance.

The evening witnessed a fun-filled roti-making challenge, and Aishwarya took up the challenge with ease. But this wasn't your usual kitchen task, it came loaded with saas-bahu tadka! With everyone watching, Aishwarya showcased her culinary skills with confidence and flair. What made the moment even more special was Anita Hassanandani, who gave her nod of approval for the challenge, a stamp of approval every bahu dreams of!

Aishwarya Khare turned up the heat with her Thumkeshwari performance. Draped in vibrant colors and oozing energy, she delivered a dance number that had everyone grooving. Her performance brought the perfect blend of desi glamour and stage presence- reminding everyone why she continues to be a household favorite.

From rolling rotis to rocking the stage, Aishwarya proved that she's not just Lakshmi on screen but a total all-rounder off-screen too! With such a grand entry, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the rest of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has in store. Tune in from tonight at 9.30pm on Zee TV and watch Chhoriyan Chali Gaon!