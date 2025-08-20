Get Updates
Aishwarya Khare On Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: “I Love Dancing In Baarats” And On Discovering “Interesting Rituals”

By
Aishwarya Khare On Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

In the latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, actress Aishwarya Khare brought unmatched energy to the celebrations, surprising fellow contestants and villagers alike.

Speaking about her lively moment, Aishwarya shared, "I was dancing with full energy while everyone around me was shocked to see me dance like that. I love dancing in baarats."

The actress also expressed her fascination with the unique village customs, pointing out one particular ritual for the groom, where he taps onto a parrot idol to send away bad omens. "These are interesting rituals that you get to know," she remarked, highlighting how rural traditions bring a fresh cultural experience for the urban contestants.

With her mix of enthusiasm and curiosity, Aishwarya continues to add vibrance to the show while celebrating the spirit of the village. We wonder what's next in the show for contestants to experience.

