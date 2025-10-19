Akshun Mahajan’s Diwali Message Will Make You Rethink How You Celebrate

Actor Akshun Mahajan, last seen entertaining audiences as Abhishek Dewan in Manpasand Ki Shaadi, has been embracing Diwali with heartfelt gratitude and a schedule, every year brimming with purpose. While most geared up for festive breaks, Akshun would find himself on set during the first half of the day, a commitment he warmly describes as "a blessing in itself." Despite the hustle of shoot schedules during the festive season, he has remained grounded in celebration. Post work, Akshun would always have plans to unwind with a quiet, sit-down dinner surrounded by family, soaking in the warmth of togetherness and the spirit of the festival.

For Akshun, this year, like every year, Diwali isn't only about lights and laddoos; it's also about being aware. "Over time, I've grown passionate about celebrating a cracker-free Diwali," he shares. "It's my way of contributing to a cleaner environment and ensuring peace for animals and those around us." Balancing work and celebration is an art Akshun has mastered over the years. "I divide my day with 60% for work, 30% for family, and 10% for myself," he says with a smile.

What does Akshun's ideal Diwali look like? A warm evening with cousins, talking about old times, playing board games that last into the night, and a simple yet classy decor scheme with gentle yellow lights, flickering diyas, and quiet music setting the scene. And when it comes to celebrating and indulging during the festival season, Akshun doesn't hold back. "Anything sweet and full of calories, that's my weakness," he laughs.

As fans eagerly await Akshun Mahajan's return to the silver screen in a fresh new avatar, his Diwali message resonates with quiet strength: celebrate with intention, hold your loved ones close, and find joy in life's simplest moments. With his grounded outlook and warm-hearted charm, Akshun reminds us that the true glow of Diwali isn't just in the lights. It's also in gratitude, gentle gestures, and the smiles we share along the way.