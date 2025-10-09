Anandita Sahoo On Getting Satyaa Sachee: I Got Selected In The Very First Audition

Sometimes, the perfect story and the perfect role find you at just the right moment. For Anandita Sahoo, that moment came when she got the call for Sun Neo's upcoming show Satyaa Sachee. She will be seen playing the lead role of Satyaa in the show, and recently, she opened up about how this opportunity came her way and what made her say yes to the show.

Anandita shared, "I was on the lookout for a good project when one day I got a call from Rishi Sir, our show's producer. He asked me if I was working on anything and told me, "I have a project for you." I wasn't doing anything at the time and had been waiting for a meaningful role, so when he said it, I was over the moon! I had always wanted to work with him, so I immediately said yes."

The Satyaa Sachee actress further added, "When I went to meet him for the show, he told me it was about the lives of two sisters and how they are each other's biggest support system. Since I don't have any siblings myself, I'm an only child, the story felt unique and exciting. I knew this was my chance to experience sibling bonding in a whole new way. I said yes on the spot, and Rishi Sir was so excited that I got selected in the very first audition! Plus, knowing that the show would be airing on Sun Neo made me even more thrilled. So yeah, that's how I got the show working with Rishi Sir and getting a story that instantly felt special. You'll see soon why I loved it so much."

The show tells the story of Satyaa and Sachee, two inseparable sisters from a small village. Bold and fearless Satyaa, and gentle, selfless Sachee, share a bond not out of duty, but built on a promise rooted in love. Their connection is natural and unbreakable. No matter what challenges life throws at them, they stand by each other protecting, supporting, and being a silent strength of each other.

