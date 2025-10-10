Anirudh Pathak Of Sony SAB’s ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki: Ganesh Kartikey’ Says: "I wanted to show that behind..."

Mumbai, 10th October 2025: Sony SAB's magnum opus, Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey, beautifully showcases the heavenly world of Lord Shiva (Mohit Malik), Goddess Parvati (Shrenu Parikh), and their sons, Lord Ganesh (Ekansh Kathoriya) and Lord Kartikey (Subhan Khan). Set in a universe where mythology meets human emotion, the show brings to life the warmth, wit, and wisdom amidst Lord Shiva's family.

At the heart of this soulful telling stands creator Anirudh Pathak, who opens up about how the show Ganesh Kartikey was born from his quest to rediscover faith, the thought behind portraying the gods as relatable beings, and what he hopes audiences take away from this divine yet deeply human tale.

1. What inspired you to tell the story of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their sons Ganesh and Kartikey freshly?

Ganesh Kartikey was born from my desire to present faith through the lens of family. I wanted to show that behind every god, there is love, conflict, laughter, and the same emotions that connect all families. Telling it freshly meant portraying the gods as relatable souls with their own humour, affection, and struggles, rather than distant or abstract figures.

2. What new dimensions of Ganesh and Kartikey did you want to explore that are often overlooked in traditional stories?

Ganesh is wisdom with empathy, and Kartikey is valor with pain. I wanted to explore their bond as brothers, their loneliness, affection, and the unspoken understanding that binds them. Their relationship reflects two sides of the same divine consciousness and highlights emotions that are often missed in traditional storytelling.

3. Ganesh Kartikey highlights timeless values like love, duty, and righteousness. How important was it for you to bring out these universal themes?

It was absolutely crucial. At its core, mythology isn't just about gods and legends, it's a mirror reflecting our own lives. The eternal struggles between love and duty, pride and forgiveness, ambition and humility, these are battles we all face every day. By highlighting these values through the lens of a divine story, the show becomes timeless yet deeply relatable, allowing viewers to see a part of themselves in these characters and connect emotionally with the journey.

4. Every actor has been handpicked to embody their characters. What was the process like in choosing the right faces for such iconic roles?

We weren't casting faces; we were casting energies. Each actor had to radiate the right essence - innocence for Ganesh, intensity for Kartikeya, and serenity for Shiv and Parvati. Beyond just looks, we wanted them to embody the emotions, values, and inner strength of their characters. The goal was to bring their personalities and spiritual presence to life so that viewers could feel their emotions, struggles, and bonds as if they were real, not just admire their appearances.

5. Visual effects play a central role in this show, especially in creating the divine look of Ganesh. How did you use VFX and AI to enhance authenticity?

Technology served the soul of the story. We used AI and VFX not for spectacle, but to make divinity believable and emotionally real. Every glow, aura, and world was designed to feel alive, organic, and connected to the characters' emotions. We also paid close attention to small details - the way light falls, subtle expressions, and movements - so that the visual effects enhanced the storytelling rather than overshadowing it.

6. Why do you feel Sony SAB was the perfect platform for Ganesh Kartikey, and how does the channel's family-oriented positioning align with your vision?

Sony SAB has always been synonymous with family, positivity, and heartfelt storytelling, values that are at the very core of Ganesh Kartikey. The show brings a divine tale to life with warmth, humor, and relatability, making the gods' journeys feel close to home. It perfectly aligns with the channel's vision of presenting content that inspires, entertains, and resonates with viewers of all ages.

7. What were the biggest challenges of recreating divine worlds on such a large scale?

Balancing mythology with cinematic realism was the biggest challenge. We focused on detailed research, authentic set design, and meaningful visual metaphors to make every element feel grounded yet divine. The intent was to make the world relatable, not just spectacular, and to ensure that every scene conveyed the emotions, values, and relationships of the characters in a way that audiences could connect with.

8. What do you want Ganesh Kartikey to leave behind as a show?

What I hope Ganesh Kartikey leaves behind as a show is a sense of inspiration and connection for every viewer. Children may see Ganesh's calm and Kartikeya's courage, while parents may recognize reflections of their own family in Shiva and Parvati. Even if for just a moment, viewers feel closer to their roots, it will be a great reward. Ultimately, the show is meant to remind everyone that divinity isn't distant - it lives within us - and that love, faith, and values are part of our everyday lives.

