Anita Bhabi (Vidisha Srivastava) and Tiwari Ji (Rohitashv Gour) Light Up Mumbai’s Garba Night

Navratri being one of India's grandest festivals, celebrated with zeal around the world. This year, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's beloved duo Anita Bhabi (Vidisha Srivastava) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) also lit up Mumbai's iconic Garba night, soaking in the festive spirit with fans. The celebrations also came with double joy as &TV gears up to launch its brand-new supernatural comedy 'Gharwali Pedwali' soon, adding more entertainment for viewers." Adding to the festive cheer, Rohitashv Gour , aka Manmohan Tiwari, shared, "Tiwari ji ka ek sapna tha ki Anita Bhabi ke saath Garba khelne ka mauka mile. Aur iss saal woh sapna poora ho gaya! (laughs). Playing Garba with my favourite Anita Bhabi (Vidisha) felt like Diwali and Holi rolled into one night. On-screen, I am always trying to win her heart, but off-screen, dancing with her on Mumbai's Garba stage was a completely different thrill. The beats, the orchestra rhythm, the crowd, it was all so infectious. Interacting with our fans, seeing their excitement, and dancing with them made the night incredibly special. Every twirl, every clap, and every cheer made me feel part of something magical. Before the event, my daughters even taught me a few Garba steps and using them on such a grand stage added a personal touch of joy. Dancing amidst thousands of people in vibrant outfits, celebrating Navratri together, is an experience I will always treasure. Celebrating Navratri with fans while also welcoming our upcoming show 'Gharwali Pedwali' made the night feel even more special."

Sharing her joy, Vidisha Srivastava , aka Anita Bhabi , said, "Navratri holds a very special place in my heart and is celebrated with great devotion in my family. Every year, we follow the 9-day colour tradition and offer prayers to Maa Durga. This year felt extra special as I took time out, to celebrate Mumbai's Garba night with my co-actor Rohitashv ji (Manmohan Tiwari) at Kora Kendra - Borivali. Dancing Grooving to Garba with him and matching steps with the lively crowd was such a delightful experience. This was my second time at Mumbai's famous Garba night, and it was even grander and vibrant than before! From dancing together to greeting and taking pictures, every moment was filled with joy and togetherness. It felt so nice to bring home blessings for our new show Gharwali Pedwali, family feels getting bigger and bigger"

Watch Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Bhabi and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on &TV!