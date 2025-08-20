Anita Hassanandani And Dolly Javed’s Unbreakable Relationship Shines In Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi, and Samriddhi Mehra have shown courage, laughter, and unshakable determination in the gaon. Amidst the tasks, drama, and emotional upheavals, one bond that has stood out and grown stronger with each passing day, is between Anita Hassanandani and Dolly Javed.

From the very beginning, when Anita and Dolly were placed in the same house, what could have been just a matter of sharing space soon grew into something far more meaningful. The two found themselves not only dividing chores and conversations but also exchanging laughter, learning from each other's experiences, and slowly becoming each other's pillars of strength. This bond has been tested and proven in some of the toughest moments of the competition, especially during eliminations, where they both stepped in to save each other.

Speaking about her relationship with Anita, Dolly Javed shared, "Honestly, because I am living with her, she's my friend as well as she helps me understand things, and she's so honest. I just love her."

While speaking to Dolly, Anita Hassanandani said, "Dolly, your family is just going to be so proud of you."

During the first eviction, as she gave her vote to keep Dolly in the house, Anita said, "Dolly being here would be a strength for me in this house, and I also think she is a very good performer."

Anita and Dolly's bond has become a heartwarming highlight of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a reminder that amid competition, it's the connections we build that truly make the journey unforgettable.

