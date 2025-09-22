Ankita Lokhande’s Heartfelt Note For Sister Ashita Sahu After Her Dream Ramp, Says "You Inspire Me”!

Actor Ankita Lokhande was every bit the proud elder sister as she watched Ashita Sahu own the runway at Global India Couture Week. Ankita poured her heart out in a moving social-media post dedicated to her "baby sister," celebrating Ashita's hard-earned moment in the spotlight.

"Ashita, you are not just my sister, you are my baby," Ankita began. "From the time I held you in my arms, changed your nappies, and watched you grow, I've always felt like a part of me is raising you, guiding you, living with you. You've always called me your idol, told me I inspire you, but today when I look at you, I feel the opposite-you inspire me."

The Pavitra Rishta star praised Ashita's strength and independence, recalling how her sister refused to rely on Ankita's name to get ahead.

"What makes me the proudest is that you've done it all by yourself. I've always told you to use my name to make things easier, but you never did. You always said, 'No Minty, I want people to know me for who I am.' And you've proved it," Ankita wrote.

Concluding her note, Ankita expressed a love that only sisters can share:

"Ashita, you are my baby sister, my pride, my strength. No matter how high you fly, remember I'll always be right here, cheering for you, loving you endlessly, and feeling blessed that I get to call you mine."

The heartfelt tribute captured not just a glamorous fashion-week moment, but also the unbreakable bond between two sisters chasing their dreams side by side