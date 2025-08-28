Anupamaa Cast: Karan Singh Chhabra Enters India’s No. 1 Fiction Show As Himself – Brings In A Major Twist

Bollywood talk show host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra is all set to make an entry in Star Plus's top-rated fiction drama Anupamaa, playing himself. His entry promises to introduce an exciting twist that is set to stir the storyline in a new direction.

Speaking to the media, acclaimed television producer Rajan Shahi, the creative force behind Anupamaa, shared:

"Karan has hosted several national and international stage and television shows. We've brought him into the show to introduce a major twist that audiences won't see coming."

Known for his dynamic stage presence and natural screen charisma, Karan Chhabra shared his excitement about returning to fiction television:

"The TRP ratings have proven time and again that 'Anupamaa' is the number one show across all channels. I'm thrilled that it's this very show that's bringing me back to television in such a special way!"

A Powerhouse Performer

Chhabra has had an impressive year, having hosted and emceed some of the biggest entertainment events in the country including the IIFA Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Filmfare Awards, and Grazia Millennial Awards.

He will also be seen next in Pen Movies' upcoming untitled Hindi film, with more details expected to be announced soon.

With his appearance on Anupamaa, viewers can look forward to a fresh layer of drama and high-voltage entertainment in the episodes ahead.

Stay tuned!