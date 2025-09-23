Anupamaa Fame Ishita Dixit Aka Pari Hints At Big Twist During Navratri: It Will Promise…

Television actress Ishita Dixit, who currently portrays Pari in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa, is all set to delight fans with a vibrant Navratri track. The track promises a perfect blend of traditional rituals, family bonding, and festive fervor, showcasing colorful celebrations, beautiful outfits, and heartfelt interactions between characters.

Speaking about the upcoming sequence Ishita gives some insights, "This Navratri track in Anupamaa is going to be very special. The story brings Pari and her family to the Shah house just as Devika masi joins us for the festive occasion. A day before Navratri, all the women and girls set out for a unique all-women picnic after the main pooja. What makes it even more beautiful is that during the picnic, we perform another pooja together - it's a celebration of togetherness, faith, and womanhood. Viewers will definitely feel the festive spirit through this track," says Ishita.

The sequence promises to capture the true essence of Navratri, highlighting vibrant celebrations, heartfelt moments, and the bonds of womanhood. Fans can look forward to a colorful and festive episode filled with devotion, camaraderie, and joyous festivities.