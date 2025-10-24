Anupamaa Fame Shivam Khajuria Marks Birthday With Simple Traditions and Humility

Actor Shivam Khajuria, who has been winning hearts as Prem in the popular television show Anupamaa celebrates his birthday today. Known for his calm demeanor and disciplined approach to both life and work, Shivam marked the day with a quiet celebration that perfectly mirrors his grounded personality.

Unlike many in the entertainment industry who prefer grand festivities, Shivam has always chosen simplicity and meaning over extravagance. Speaking about his long-standing tradition he shared, "I always begin my birthday by visiting a temple. It's something I've done since childhood. It helps me stay connected to my roots and express gratitude for all the blessings in my life." After his temple visit, the actor spends the rest of his special day surrounded by his closest family and friends. "Celebrating with loved ones keeps the day genuine and fulfilling," he said, emphasizing how personal connections matter more to him than lavish celebrations.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Shivam expressed deep gratitude for the recognition he has earned through Anupamaa but maintained that he views success as a continuing process rather than a destination. "I'm thankful for all that I've achieved so far, but I still feel there's so much more to do. I don't think of my birthday as a point to pause - every year gives me a new opportunity to work harder, learn more, and make my loved ones proud," he shared. For the actor, each milestone is a reminder to remain humble and focused. "The biggest lesson I've learned is to stay consistent, stay grounded, and never lose the hunger to grow," he added.

As Shivam Khajuria steps into another year, fans and colleagues alike continue to praise his dedication, humility, and authenticity - qualities that shine through both in his portrayal of Prem on Anupamaa and in his real-life demeanor. His approach to life stands as a refreshing example in an industry often defined by glamour, reminding everyone that true success begins with gratitude and self-awareness.