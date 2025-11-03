Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria EXCL | Actor Hints At Big Twist As Prem Starts His Own Venture: Mirrors My Real…

Anupamaa's upcoming episodes promise to be even more thrilling and poignant. Shivam Khajuria, who plays the popular character Prem, is set to start a new chapter in his life: the inauguration of his dream restaurant. Giving a heads-up to his fans, Shivam divulged that Prem will be seen delving headfirst into his love of food and business by picking out the decor and theme, putting together the menu, and training the staff. This new business isn't just another plot twist in the show; it's personal and significant to Shivam.

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Shivam shared, "This track is very close to my heart because it mirrors my real-life dream of starting a restaurant one day. I'm thrilled that Prem's journey is reflecting something I've always wanted to do personally." But as Prem's career takes off, his personal life may start to fall apart. The growing separation between Anupamaa and Rahi will make things emotionally difficult for Prem, as he will have to deal with family conflicts while also trying to achieve his goals. His restaurant may become his greatest achievement, but it could also add more chaos to his already hectic life. The upcoming episodes will definitely highlight how he handles both winning and losing.

Shivam Khajuria's real and heartfelt performance on this single means that viewers can expect a wonderful combination of fantasies, drama, and deep emotions in Anupamaa.