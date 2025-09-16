Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria EXCLUSIVE | Actor Hints At Big Twist As Anupama Wins Competition: Rahi Was So…

Anupamaa Exclusive Update: Since its premiere in 2020, Anupamaa has captured the hearts of viewers across India. The show's emotional depth and compelling storytelling have made it one of the most loved programs on Indian television. Rupali Ganguly, Shivam Khajuria, and Adrija Roy shine in the lead role with their performances, adding authenticity and warmth to the hit drama.

ANUPAMAA CURRENT TRACK: RAHI LOSES DANCE COMPETITION AGAINST ANUPAMA

In the current storyline, Anupama and Rahi were competing in an intense dance competition. As revealed in the recent episodes, the result is finally out with Anupama winning the competition, leaving Rahi disappointed.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Anupamaa star Shivam Khajuria shared his thoughts on the track and hinted at some thrilling twists coming in the next episodes. Known for his heartfelt portrayal of Prem, the actor also revealed that his character will once again be at the center of the drama, playing a crucial role in the relationship between the mother-daughter pair.

SHIVAM KHAJURIA SHARES INSIGHTS ABOUT UPCOMING TWISTS IN ANUPAMAA

He opened up about the emotionally charged sequence where Anupama wins, leaving Rahi heartbroken. Sharing his thoughts, Shivam told Filmibeat, "When Prem comes to know that Anupama has won, his first reaction is obviously one of happiness and pride. But at the same time, there's also a sense of sadness, because it means that Rahi has lost. Rahi was so determined and excited to win, and for her, this loss would feel crushing. That moment really highlighted how such situations can deepen the rift between mother and daughter - something Prem feels torn about."

Talking about the shoot, Shivam praised his co-stars for their dedication and said, "I truly commend the ladies for their hard work and dedication. They spent hours rehearsing and performed so beautifully when the cameras rolled. Watching them bring that energy and emotion to the stage was a real pleasure, and it made the scene all the more powerful."

The actor's honest reflections add depth to his portrayal, making viewers connect even more strongly with the evolving dynamics in Anupamaa.