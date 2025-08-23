Shivam Khajuria On Star Plus’ Ganpati Special Episode: It’s Going To Be A Power-Packed Episode

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Star Plus' is set to bring viewers a grand celebration filled with emotion, drama, and heartfelt devotion. Staying true to its tradition of uniting families during festivals, the channel will air a Ganpati Special episode featuring its most-loved shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha,Jhanak and Aarti Anjali Awasthi. Each show will present high-voltage drama beautifully woven with the festive spirit, making it an evening full of entertainment.

These special episodes will take audiences deeper into each storyline while adding a festive flavour. Viewers will witness family bonds being tested, life-changing decisions unfolding, and intense twists set against the vibrant backdrop of Ganesh Utsav. The recently released promo already gives a glimpse of these emotionally charged moments from each show.

Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem in Anupama, shared his excitement about the Ganesh Special episode, saying, "It feels very special. Festivals always bring so much joy, and I love that I get to wear colourful traditional outfits and be part of the celebrations on screen. This time it's even more exciting because the Mumbai team is also part of the current track - so the energy is going to be electrifying. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Further adding on what makes this episode stand out, he said, "Festive episodes always bring in an extra layer of drama and emotions. But this one is even more special because it's happening right before the finale of the dance competition. So not only do you get the festive vibe, but also the tension and excitement of what's at stake. Like Prem says, 'Iss competition mein jeet kisiki bhi ho, haar sabki hogi."

Speaking about what audiences can expect, Shivam shared, "There's going to be lots of celebration, colours, and festive energy - but also plenty of unexpected twists. It's going to be a power-packed episode, full of thrill and excitement."

Don't miss this grand celebration of devotion, drama, and togetherness. Watch the Ganpati Special this Sunday, at 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM, only on Star Plus.