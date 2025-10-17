Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria Recalls Fun On-Set Diwali Moments And His Love For Laddoos: We All Make It A...

Shivam Khajuria On Diwali: For actor Shivam Khajuria, known for his role as Prem in Anupamaa, Diwali is not just about celebrations it's about laughter, memories, and reliving childhood joy.

Reminiscing about celebrating Diwali on the sets, he shares a funny moment that still makes him laugh. "Yes, we celebrate almost every year on set with a puja and firecrackers! I remember once I tried to light a rocket, but it went completely off track and scared everyone around. We all burst out laughing after it's one of those memories that still makes me smile."

The actor says he loves how the Anupamaa team bonds like a family during such festive moments. "It's always full of laughter, sweets, and so much positivity on set. We all make it a point to celebrate together that's what makes working on this show so special."

Talking about his own festive style and plans, Shivam adds, "In real life, I like keeping it simple yet elegant maybe a classic kurta with a nice touch of style. My Diwali plans are usually lowkey spending time with family and friends, and of course, indulging in Indian sweets... my absolute guilty pleasure!"

When asked about his favourite childhood memory, he lights up instantly. "Definitely sweets! As a kid, I'd visit the sweet shop and ask to 'taste test' everything before buying by the end, my stomach would be full and I'd happily walk out. I still can't resist a good motichoor laddoo!" he laughs.

From heartfelt gratitude to lighthearted laughter, Shivam's Diwali is all about warmth, simplicity, and spreading smiles both on and off the screen.