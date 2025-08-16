Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria Shares His Janmashtami Memories And Festive Excitement: When I Was Younger...

Janmashtami Special: As the country gears up to celebrate Janmashtami with joy and devotion, television actor Shivam Khajuria, known for his role in Anupamaa, is also soaking in the festive spirit. The actor shared how the festival holds a special place in his heart, recalling childhood memories and expressing excitement about this year's celebrations.

On the sets of Anupamaa, the atmosphere is already brimming with festivity. The ongoing wedding track of Ansh and Prarthana has added an extra layer of vibrance, making the occasion even more special for the entire team. Shivam revealed that the combination of reel and real celebrations has created a double dose of happiness.

Reminiscing about his younger days, Shivam fondly spoke of visiting Krishna temples with his family. "When I was younger, my family and I would visit a Krishna temple at night and soak in the joy of the occasion. This year, I might try to visit the ISKCON temple in Mumbai," he shared. The actor's words highlight the deep cultural and emotional connection he continues to hold with the festival.

Apart from temple visits, Shivam also expressed his enthusiasm for one of Janmashtami's most iconic traditions - dahi handi. "I really enjoy how Janmashtami is celebrated here with dahi handi - it's such a high-energy and joyful tradition, and I'd love to witness it in person," he added. The vibrant event, which involves groups forming human pyramids to break a pot of curd hung high above, has always been a symbol of unity, teamwork, and youthful energy.

With a mix of nostalgia and festive cheer, Shivam Khajuria looks forward to marking Janmashtami both personally and professionally. For the actor, the festival is not just about rituals but also about reliving cherished moments, creating new memories, and embracing the joyous spirit of Lord Krishna's birth.