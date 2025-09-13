Anupamaa Twist | Rupali Ganguly On Dance Competition Track: It's A Very Big Deal To...

The latest Anupama storyline features a gripping dance competition between Anupama and her daughter Raahi. As Anupama faces challenges with her eyesight, viewers are left wondering who will triumph in this emotional showdown.

The television show Anupama on Star Plus has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and emotional family drama. Its layered characters and unexpected twists have made it a favourite among viewers. The latest storyline promises even more drama and emotion.

In a recent promo, viewers saw a preview of the anticipated dance competition between Anupama and her daughter Raahi. Both are supported by their respective teams, Dance Rani and Anuj Dance Academy. As the competition unfolds, Anupama faces an unexpected challenge when she begins to lose her eyesight during her performance.

Unexpected Twists in Anupama's Journey

This unforeseen development has heightened suspense, leaving fans eager to see if Anupama can continue. Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupama, expressed her excitement about the upcoming episodes. She mentioned that the episode will feature a mother-daughter dance battle filled with high-voltage drama.

"It's going to be a very interesting episode ahead as I will be dancing against my daughter Raahi in the competition," said Rupali Ganguly. "It's going to be like a battle between a mother and daughter, and you will witness high-voltage drama for sure. But as you can see in the latest promos, as I go on stage, my vision starts getting blurred and I start losing my sight."

High Stakes for Anupama and Raahi

The competition is significant for both Anupama and Raahi, marking a crucial point in their journey. Winning would mean a lot to them personally. However, the question remains: who will win? The outcome is uncertain as both competitors are determined to succeed.

Rupali Ganguly further added, "We don't know what will happen, what if things take a turn, and everything gets sorted between Anupama and Raahi. It's a very big deal to win for Anupama, and at the same time, even Raahi is giving tough competition."

The show continues to engage its audience with its emotional depth and relatable themes. Viewers are eagerly anticipating how this storyline will unfold. Tune in to watch Anupama at 10 PM on Star Plus to find out what happens next.