Anupamaa Twist | Sagar Parekh Aka Samar On Rejoining Rupali Ganguly Show: I Felt Like I Never...

After a gap of nearly two years, actor Sagar Parekh has returned to one of Indian television's most loved shows, Anupamaa. His comeback as Samar has already created a buzz among fans, but for Sagar, stepping back into this world felt as natural as breathing.

"Honestly, the show has seen a lot of changes since I left," Sagar shared. "The set that I used to shoot on is no more, which is quite sad. But the vibe-if I talk about it-is still the same. Everyone is so hardworking and welcoming. Coming back after so many months or years, I didn't feel any difference. It felt like I was a part of it the whole time."

The actor further expressed that there was an instant warmth and familiarity when he returned. "I was treated the same way, with the same love and affection. It didn't take a single effort from anyone to be warm or friendly-it all came naturally," he said with a smile.

For Sagar, Anupamaa is not just another show; it's an emotion that shaped his journey as an actor. "This show changed my life and gave me my identity in the industry. I grew as an actor and as a person because of it. Rajan Shahi sir believed in me, and working again with him and Rupali ma'am truly felt like coming back home," he shared emotionally.

Reflecting on his return, Sagar admits it was nostalgic. "When I came back on set, it didn't feel like years had passed. Everyone welcomed me like family. It was just pure warmth and love," he said.

As he resumes shooting, fans can expect the same charm and energy from his character Samar. For Sagar Parekh, returning to Anupamaa is not just a comeback-it's a homecoming filled with love, nostalgia, and beautiful memories.