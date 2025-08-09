Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya Viral Photo: Is The Ex Couple Back Together? Truth Behind Selfie Is...

Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya Patch Up Rumors: Once a couple both on and off-screen, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have always managed to capture the spotlight-whether for their fiery chemistry, emotional moments, or unexpected twists in their relationship. After a public breakup that left fans heartbroken, the duo surprised everyone by reuniting on-screen for their latest music video 'Ni Tu Baar Baar', sparking buzz and excitement across social media.

Recently, before their music video was released, a viral video of the 'Udaariyan' actors broke the internet. It took just a few seconds of shaky footage to send the internet into a frenzy. Abhishek and Isha, former flames who made headlines for their rocky relationship since Bigg Boss 17, were recently spotted sitting together in a cab, trying to keep a low profile. But fans were quick to catch on - and within hours, the video had gone viral.

Ex-Couple Abhishek Kumar & Isha Malviya Viral Photo From Vicky Jain's Birthday Bash

Last month, the former Bigg Boss contestants - Abhishek Kumar & Isha Malviya - crossed paths once again on the semi-finale episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2, and their presence together reignited fan curiosity instantly. While the air between them was visibly calmer and more mature, their natural chemistry was undeniable. Viewers were quick to notice how effortlessly they slipped into playful banter and shared laughs, reminding everyone of the spark that once made them a fan-favorite duo.

Amidst the frenzy, the viral video of them in the same car added fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, another selfie of them together grabbed everyone's attention, sparking speculations of whether they are back together or not. The viral selfie was from Vickky Jain's birthday bash in Thailand. Both Abhishek and Isha, including other close friends of Vickky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, attended the birthday party.

Are Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya Back Together?

Have Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya patched up? Are they really back together? In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Vicky Jain spilled the behind-the-scenes story of that viral selfie from his birthday bash.

The businessman revealed that they were like a family inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He further claimed that individually, both Abhishek and Isha share a close bond with him, despite their personal equation post break-up. He also clarified that Abhishek and Isha were there at his birthday bash for him and not for each other, hinting that they are not back together.