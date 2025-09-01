Ashish Dixit Celebrates Ganpati With The Complete Pati Bramhachari Team

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi shone bright as actor Ashish Dixit, along with the entire cast and crew of his show Pati Bramhachari, came together to celebrate the festival with immense devotion and joy.

The team marked the occasion with traditional rituals, prayers, and vibrant festivities, embracing the values of unity and togetherness that Lord Ganesha symbolizes. The atmosphere was filled with positivity, laughter, and heartfelt moments as everyone joined hands in welcoming Bappa with warmth and enthusiasm.

Ashish Dixit, who is known for his close bond with his colleagues, expressed how special it was to celebrate this auspicious festival with his Pati Bramhachari family. The celebration reflected not just faith, but also the love and camaraderie shared by the team both on and off screen.

With blessings of Lord Ganesha, the Pati Bramhachari family looks forward to a season filled with success, happiness, and togetherness.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!