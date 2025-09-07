Ashish Kapoor Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Alleged Rap Case

Actor Ashish Kapoor has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days following serious rape allegations by a complainant. The case involves claims of sexual assault, leading to his arrest in Pune after an initial complaint.

Actor Ashish Kapoor has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days following allegations of rape. Initially, the 24-year-old complainant accused multiple individuals of gang rape but later identified Kapoor as the sole perpetrator. The actor was apprehended in Pune and is now facing serious charges after a woman claimed he raped her at a party.

Judicial Custody and Court Proceedings

Kapoor appeared before Link Judicial Magistrate First Class Payal Singhal at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. After four days in police custody, the court ordered his detention for two weeks. He was arrested on 2 September in Pune after the woman filed a complaint on 11 August, which included accusations of rape, gang rape, and causing harm.

Allegations and Case Details

The complainant stated she attended a party near Kapoor's residence where her drink was allegedly spiked. She lost consciousness and claimed she was sexually assaulted in a washroom. Initially, she named several people, including unidentified men and the host, alleging that a woman also attacked her physically and filmed the incident for blackmail purposes. Later, she revised her statement to accuse only Kapoor of rape.

Legal Arguments and Custody Battle

Delhi Police initially requested five days of custody to retrieve Kapoor's mobile phone, perform a potency test, and investigate co-accused individuals. On 3 September, the court granted four days of police custody and approved the potency test. During proceedings, Kapoor's defence team argued that his phone was with co-accused Kapil Gupta and Ritu Gupta. They highlighted that Kapil Gupta had received anticipatory bail, questioning the need for extended custody.

Ashish Kapoor's Background

Ashish Kapoor is known for his roles in Indian television series. Born on October 17, 1984, in New Delhi, he initially pursued interior design before switching to acting. He debuted with "Shhh… Koi Hai" in 2010 and gained recognition for his role as Yuvraj Udayveer Singh in "Dekha Ek Khwaab." He also appeared in shows like "Saraswatichandra" and "Molkki – Rishto Ki Agnipariksha."

Kapoor played Rashami's husband in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" when Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were part of the show. His legal troubles have intensified with this recent case moving from initial questioning to an extended custodial period at Tis Hazari Jail.

The unfolding legal situation surrounding Ashish Kapoor continues to capture public attention as details emerge about the allegations against him. The case highlights serious accusations that have led to significant legal proceedings involving multiple parties.