Ashneer Grover Sparks New Controversy By Mocking Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan: Aap Ek Weekend Aa Rahe Ho…

Ashneer Grover emphasises the need for reality shows to focus on contestants rather than celebrity hosts, referencing his past interactions with Salman Khan.

Ashneer Grover recently made indirect remarks about Salman Khan while discussing his new reality show, Rise and Fall. Although he didn't mention Salman or Bigg Boss 19 by name, it was clear he was referring to the Bollywood star and his controversial show. Grover emphasised that reality shows should focus on contestants rather than being overshadowed by a celebrity host.

Grover's Past Encounter with Salman Khan

The tension between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan dates back to an earlier incident. During a sponsored ad shoot, Grover claimed Salman's manager informed him that the actor wouldn't pose for a photo with him. This encounter left Grover feeling slighted, leading to further friction between the two.

Grover recounted, "Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi."

Salman Khan's Response

In 2024, Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18 as a guest where Salman Khan addressed his past statements. The actor criticised Grover for his comments and advised him to be cautious about his public remarks. Despite the confrontation, Grover apologised to Salman and clarified that he never intended any disrespect.

Salman stated during the show, "Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong."

Focus on Contestants in Reality Shows

Ashneer Grover believes that reality shows should prioritise contestants over celebrity hosts. He remarked that in India, some shows become more about the host than those participating. He stressed that contestants are the ones investing time and effort around the clock.

"Reality shows have to be about contestants," Grover told News18 Showsha. "Fortunately or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar... But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho," he added.