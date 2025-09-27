Asia’s First Woman Cinematographer B.R. Vijayalakshmi Crafts Star Plus’ New Show “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi”

Star Plus is set to present its upcoming show "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi", a fresh and engaging drama that promises to blend heartfelt storytelling with relatable characters. Produced by Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment and Padmini Pictures, the drama is penned by the creative brilliance of B.R. Vijayalakshmi, Asia's first woman cinematographer.

What makes this launch remarkable is Vijayalakshmi's inspiring presence behind the story. A true pioneer, she has carved a legacy in Indian cinema by redefining the visual language of films through her cinematography and later proving her versatility as a Writer, Director and Creative Producer. With acclaimed contributions to Tamil cinema and television, she continues to be celebrated as one of the most respected creative minds in the industry.

Carrying her distinctive vision into Hindi television, "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi" brings audiences into the lives of Khushi and Krishna, played by Divyaa Patil and Manjeet Makkar. Khushi is introduced as a lively, extroverted, and warm-hearted young woman, while Krishna represents resilience and street-smart wit, relying on his knack for "jugaad" to navigate everyday struggles. Their contrasting worlds set the stage for a narrative that is equal parts emotional and entertaining, weaving themes of love, hope, and survival in unexpected circumstances.

With Vijayalakshmi's writing, seamlessly brought to life under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show carries the promise of layered storytelling that feels both modern in approach and deeply rooted in emotions.

Audiences can look forward to experiencing this heartfelt journey as "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi" premieres on 7th October at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.