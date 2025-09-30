Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding Today: What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be Married Couple?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@avikagor

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding: A new chapter of love is set to begin for one of Indian television's most adored actresses, Avika Gor, as she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Milind Chandwani, today (Tuesday, Sept 30). The couple, who have been together for several years, will exchange vows in a private wedding ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. The couple sealed the deal right before the premiere of Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, where their chemistry and connection were instantly felt by audiences. After years of being in a stable and loving relationship, they got engaged in June 2025, sharing the news with fans through heartfelt social media posts that quickly went viral.

Today, the couple is finally making it official, and the excitement among their fans is palpable.

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding Guetlist

It's a day of love and celebration for TV's beloved star! Avika Gor, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani today, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Adding to the excitement and glam of the big day is the guest list, which includes several notable personalities from the entertainment and spiritual circles. As per News18, spiritual leader Radhe Maa and singer Neha Kakkar are said to be among the attendees, bringing blessings and making the occasion even more special.

Friends and former co-contestants from Pati Patni Aur Panga are also likely to join the celebrations, making it a joyful reunion.

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Age Gap: What Is The Age Difference Between The Soon-To-Be Married Couple?

Born on 30 June 1997, Avika Gor turned 28 years old this year. On the other hand, her now-fiancé and soon-to-be husband, Milind, is currently 34 years old, as per reports. That means Avika Gor is nearly six years younger than her partner Milind Chandwani.

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Love Story

Their story began back in 2020 in Hyderabad, when a chance meeting through mutual friends sparked a connection. What started as a casual acquaintance soon turned into a meaningful friendship - though the road to romance wasn't instant.

In a candid conversation on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Avika revealed that while she knew her heart from the beginning, Milind took his time. He chose to stay in the "friend zone" for nearly six months, carefully navigating their growing bond. Avika, with her signature charm, joked that in her head, she was already married to him long before they officially started dating.

Avika Gor Wedding: Who Is Milind Chandwani; Balika Vadhu Actress's Soon-To-Be Husband?

Milind Chandwani, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is a well-known Indian social activist, educator, and the founder of the NGO Camp Diaries. He first caught public attention with his appearance on MTV Roadies Real Heroes in 2019, but it was his impactful work with underprivileged youth that truly earned him national respect.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Milind was raised by his parents, Khushal and Deepa Chandwani, who instilled in him strong values and a deep sense of social responsibility.