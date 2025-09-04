Ayushi Khurana Calls Kichad Scene In Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Her Toughest Yet

Zee TV's Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has been captivating audiences with the emotional journey of Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana). While their love story lies at the heart of the show, it is the unforeseen challenges and dramatic twists that make their journey truly gripping. One such moment recently unfolded when Reet found herself trapped in a daldal pit, a sequence that tested her courage and resilience like never before.

To bring the scene to life, Ayushi immersed herself in the preparation process, working closely with the director and stunt team to safely navigate the tricky and physically demanding environment. From understanding how to move in the sticky mud to capturing Reet's panic, determination, and fear through every gesture, each detail was crafted with precision. The scene demanded Ayushi to balance physical effort with layered emotions, making it a rare opportunity to push her craft in unexpected ways.

Ayushi Khurana said, "This was one of the toughest scenes I've done so far. Being stuck in the 'kichad' was a very different experience for me; it's heavy, sticky, and unpredictable. Every movement felt like a struggle, yet I had to make it look natural and real on screen. It was exhausting, messy, and thrilling all at once, but it allowed me to truly connect with Reet's fear and determination. I'm so grateful to our director and stunt team for guiding me and preparing me for all of it. Bharat was amazing during the sequence as well, as he supported me through every take. I truly hope the viewers can feel the chaos, the fear, and the fight that defined this sequence."

As Reet's fight for truth intensifies and Raghav faces shocking twists, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile is set for an action-packed turn. Will Reet's courage be enough to overcome Bua ji's schemes?

