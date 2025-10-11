Ayushi Khurana of Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth with Love and Excitement



As the country prepares to celebrate the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth 2025, actress Ayushi Khurana, who plays Reet in Zee TV's popular show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, is experiencing a very special moment in her personal life. This year marks her first Karva Chauth after marriage, and the actress couldn't be more excited about embracing this beautiful tradition.

Sharing her feelings about the occasion, Ayushi said that Karva Chauth holds a deep emotional and spiritual meaning for her. She expressed, "As I embark on my first Karwa Chauth, there's a unique sense of anticipation and devotion. It's a day that truly deepens the meaning of love and commitment, and I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this cherished tradition."

The actress further added that the festival is not just about fasting but about celebrating love and togetherness. "It's about gratitude for the love that sustains us and the silent prayers for happiness and togetherness. On this day, as we celebrate devotion, I can't help but think of how destiny plays its part, much like the characters in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile," she shared with a smile.

Ayushi also mentioned her excitement about dressing up like a bride again, calling it one of the most enjoyable parts of the celebration. She concluded by sending warm wishes to her fans: "Wishing everyone a very happy Karwa Chauth! It's a beautiful tradition that truly celebrates the heart. May this day bring abundant love, happiness, and prosperity to all your relationships."

With her graceful presence on-screen and her heartfelt connection to this festival, Ayushi Khurana truly embodies the spirit of love and devotion that Karva Chauth represents.