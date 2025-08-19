Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Today Episode: Harshad Chopda’s New Look And Avatar Post Leap Brings Fresh Energy

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is set to take audiences on an even more gripping and exciting ride as the show makes a six-month leap. The beloved duo of Rishabh (played by Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (essayed by Shivangi Joshi), who have already been winning hearts with their on-screen chemistry, will be seen in unimagined circumstances. Before the leap, Bhagyashree endured a deep personal setback.

Six months later, she's more focused and independent, yet quietly carrying the weight of her past. Her world is turned upside down when Rishabh reappears in her life, albeit with a new agenda. With a sharper presence, new hair style, and a matchless aura, he brings with him a storm of old memories, unfinished conversations, and complicated emotions.

Speaking about the leap and his new look, Harshad Chopda said, "With every leap, a part of the character evolves and so does the look. Rishabh's haircut isn't just a change in style; it's a reflection of Rishabh's fresh start and his attempt to rebuild. There's calm on the surface, but storms within."

With Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi leading the story, this new chapter isn't just a continuation of the show, it's a fresh and emotional twist on what happens after heartbreak.

Watch Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV