EXCLUSIVE | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Ribbhu Mehra On Exploring Reality TV Shows: It Would Be Fun

Actor Ribbhu Mehra currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4", featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead, talks about his interest in doing non fiction shows.

He said, "I haven't been part of a reality show yet but it does excite me especially shows like Khatro Ke khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment. It will be fun doing such reality shows as they will break the monotonous side of fiction content."

He continued, "Right now also while shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, we have so much fun and its a laugh riot but that is all the making part or behind the scenes. So I feel it will be fun when all of that is being recorded and also aired for our audience. They will find it entertaining."

Ribbhu, who is seen as the parallel lead in the show, as Nikhil in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the fourth season of the popular TV franchise, has been winning hearts with its unique take on romance and family drama. He is driven by the concept of Karan Johar's version of The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video.

He shared, "I think reality shows has lot of potential but I feel there should be more interesting concepts that can be played with when it comes to reality. I enjoyed watching Traitors recently. And it would be fun being part of it."

Ribbhu has earlier been a part of popular shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and My Name Ijj Lakhan, to name just a few.

Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the fourth season of the hit drama "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" premiered on June 16 this year. It airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.