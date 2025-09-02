Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season: Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi Wrap Up Shoot. What Went WRONG?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season last episode: If you think that the box office game is unpredictable, you need to look at the TV shows which have bombed in the past one year. Popular actors, interesting storyline, prime time slot- the shows have the perfect recipe for succes, yet they failed to connect with the masses.

When Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Last Episode Telecast?

When Ekta Kapoor and Sony Entertainment Television joined hands for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, the industry experts predicted that the show would change the fortune for the channel. However, like that happened. Instead, Sony TV registered low viewership for shows like BALH 4, Prithviraj Chauhan and Aami Dakini. All the new launches couldn't garner the desired ratings, failing to touch an average TRP 0.5 in the prime time slot.

Sony Entertainment Television changed the timings of the serials, hoping that Prithviraj Chauhan would garner more ratings at 8:30pm. The gamble failed to pay off , and even Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season's TRPs went down at 8am.

Wondering when and where to watch the last episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season? The finale episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television on September 19, 2025. The show will also be available for streaming online on SonyLIV.

What Went Wrong With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season?

"Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's pairing was a massive hit among the online audience. Although the numbers never touch the 1-TVR mark, the show earned decent viewership on SonyLIV. The execution and promotions could have been better as the makers never promote Bhagyashree and Rishabh's jodi well. A romantic drama survives on the on-screen jodi, and the channel didn't promote them as much as they should have. Harshad and Shivangi are obviously upset that their show is ending in three months, but this is the nature of the game. TV industry has become unpredictable after the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows are being axed off in three months without proper notices. The production houses are suffering losses in crores due to the same," a well-placed source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.