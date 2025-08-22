Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Last Episode Date: Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda's BALH 4 To Go Off Air

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Last Episode Date: When I checked out the latest BARC TRP ratings for Hindi serials, I was afraid that Sony Entertainment Television would take a major decision. Aami Dakini and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season failed to impress the audience, and the recent numbers were alarming.

BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN NAYA SEASON TO END IN THREE MONTHS

As the channel introduced the leap in Prithviraj Chauhan, it changed the timings of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 and Aami Dakini. The programming changes were made from this week, altering the time slots of the three shows.

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show couldn't survive the high tide as the numbers fell to 0.2 TVR. It is currently one of the lowest-performing properties across all the GECs.

"Following the leap in Prithviraj Chauhan, the channel is confident that the show would strike a chord with the audience. Considering the leap twist, the programming team decided to shift the historical drama to a prime time slot right before Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Sony TV decided to shift BALH 4 to the 8pm slot as it believes there is less competition on the slot. Star Plus and Colors TV shows are struggling to gain numbers at the same slot and Sony TV wants to experiment and strike when the iron is red hot," an industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor.

WHY IS BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN GOING OFF AIR? REAL REASON IS

Wondering why Sony Entertainment Television is ending the show? The reason is TRP.

The channel has finally taken a call on the low numbers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 4, deciding to end the show rather than stretching it further. A source told Filmibeat, "Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show has failed to strike a chord with the audience and will be pulled off air. The makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them. Hence, the channel took the call the shut down the daily soap."

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, nothing like that happened. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's magical chemistry somehow couldn't save the show that was already marred with poor promotions. The romantic drama was not promoted properly, which caused a dent to the TRPs," the source added.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season will end its journey on the small screen next month, with the last episode scheduled to air on September 18, 2025.