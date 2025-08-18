Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season New Timings: Why Sony TV Changed Time Slot? Will Show END?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season New Timings: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to make major programming changes from Monday (August 18). As the Hindi GEC geared up to spice up the viewership, it changed the timings of its existing shows. From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season and Aami Dakini, the shows will move to new time slots as Sony TV is keen to experiment.

"The rumours about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season ending are fake. Viewers should not pay heed to such speculations as the channel has not decided the future of the show. While the TRPs are low, the creative team is working hard to revive the viewership and garner better ratings. From planning a small leap to introducing a massive twist, several new changes will be incorporated into the storyline to spice up the numbers," a reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda's sizzling chemistry has captured the attention of the audience. While the duo is making waves with their on-screen romance, the numbers have failed to rise