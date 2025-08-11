Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season: Will Harshad Chopda's Show Go OFF Air? EXCLUSIVE Update About Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season off air date: Indian television shows often start with great concepts, but once they fizzle out, the makers are forced to change tracks and bring illogical angles to spice up the viewership. When Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season was launched on Sony Entertainment Television, the industry experts expected the show to perform well.

Considering Sony TV's standards, it was expected that BALH 4 would garner TRPs in the range of 0.7-0.9. However, nothing seems to be working in favour of the show. While Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's sizzling chemistry has grabbed eyeballs, the romantic drama has failed to strike a chord with the audience.

"The channel needs to realise the calibre and potential of the leads- Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. The marketing and promotions for the show have been dull, and there are no interesting segments that are being released on social media platforms. Harshad and Shivangi's chemistry needs to be the centre of attraction, and the pacing of the show needs to be improved, if the makers wish to keep the show on air for at least a year," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

Gossip mills recently suggested that Sony Entertainment Television would axe Bade Achhe season 4 due to low TRPs. The rumour spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the audience shocked.

Will Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season go off air? We have an exclusive update. Grab a bowl of popcorn as you start the reading session.

"The rumours about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season ending are fake. Viewers should not pay heed to such speculations as the channel has not decided the future of the show. While the TRPs are low, the creative team is working hard to revive the viewership and garner better ratings. From planning a small leap to introducing a massive twist, several new changes will be incorporated into the storyline to spice up the numbers," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Bade Achhe is not ending anytime soon. You can continue to enjoy the show on TV and OTT (SonyLIV).

