Barrister Babu Star Pravisht Mishra Reveals Why He Signed Pocket TV Kitchen God: I Was Convinced...

Pravisht Mishra, known for his role in Barrister Babu, is making waves with his role in Pocket TV's Kitchen God. From impressing the audience with his power-packed performance to showcasing his culinary skills on the screen, the Yeh Hai Chahatein star displayed a different side in the micro-drama.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, the actor expressed gratitude for the opportunities and growth he experienced through this role.

"Micro-dramas are here to rule the roost. Pocket TV has been doing amazingly well when it comes to offering the audience 'hatke' content through their micro-dramas. At a time when the retention span has reduced, micro-dramas are here to entertain and take the audience on a roller coaster ride. I was immediately convinced with my role asit offered me scope to experiment in the project. Pocket TV's creative vision matched with mine, and I accepted the character with open arms."

Pravisht's portrayal of Anirudh Roy Choudhary resonated with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim. The character's complexity challenged him as an actor, pushing him to deliver nuanced performances consistently. This experience has enriched his acting repertoire significantly.

When asked if he would love to do another season of Barrister Babu, Pravisht quipped, "Ofcourse, I loved the show, and if the makers come up with an interesting concept, I would be more than happy to be a part of such a well-crafted show."

As Pravisht continues to evolve in his career, he remains open to exploring diverse roles across different genres. He is keen on projects that challenge conventional narratives and offer fresh perspectives. His commitment to growth and learning underscores his dedication to the craft of acting.

The actor's journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists who face similar crossroads in their careers. By embracing change and pursuing passion-driven choices, Pravisht exemplifies how calculated risks can lead to fulfilling outcomes.

In sharing these experiences, Pravisht hopes to encourage others in the industry to pursue their dreams fearlessly. His story highlights the importance of perseverance and adaptability in achieving success within the competitive world of television.

Kitchen God is available for streaming on Pocket TV.