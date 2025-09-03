Bigg Boss 19 Friendship Tested: Nehal Confronts Baseer : “I Stood By You, But You Disrespected Me”

Bigg Boss 19 today episode: A heated moment unfolded in Bigg Boss 19 when Nehal Chudasama asked Baseer for Farhana's makeup box. What began as a simple request quickly spiraled into an argument.

Nehal, however, tried to keep her calm. Looking straight at Baseer, she said, "I only asked you for Farhana's makeup box, why are you turning this into an argument? Calm down and gauge the situation before making it bigger than it is."

Her attempt to pacify him showed loyalty, but the exchange soon crossed a line. Nehal didn't hold back. "I stood by you as a friend, but in return, you disrespected me by using abusive words. That is not okay, Baseer," she told him, making her stance crystal clear.

This confrontation stung even more because of their bond. Nehal has consistently backed Baseer in several moments inside the BB19 house, often choosing to support him even when situations got tricky. Their friendship had been one of trust and understanding, which made his reaction all the more disappointing for her.

Rather than continue the confrontation, Nehal decided to walk away. The moment showcased both sides of her personality-supportive yet strong when it comes to self-respect. "I have always supported you, Baseer, but that doesn't mean I will accept disrespect," she added before stepping aside.

Inside the BB19 house, where tempers flare easily, her direct approach stood out. She chose to be honest with Baseer rather than remain silent. And in doing so, Nehal Chudasama reminded everyone that while she values friendship, respect is non-negotiable in the middle of the game.