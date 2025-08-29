Before Visarjan, Madhurima Tuli Leaned In To Whisper Her Special Wish In Bappa’s Ears

Actress Madhurima Tuli welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home with immense devotion this year, celebrating a 1.5-day Ganesh Utsav surrounded by family and friends. Known for hosting Bappa every year, Madhurima shared that this tradition holds a very special place in her heart.

Last year, the actress welcomed a Bal Ganesh idol, and this time she brought home a slightly bigger idol. "The entire décor and setup is my mother's doing-she puts her heart into it for Bappa," Madhurima shared, expressing her gratitude for the divine energy Bappa brings into their home. "It feels like Bappa chooses us," she added with emotion.

As the day of visarjan arrived, Madhurima admitted that it always makes her emotional. This year, before bidding Bappa farewell, she leaned in to whisper a heartfelt wish in His ears-praying for the well-being of her family and loved ones.

But her prayers went beyond her home. Deeply moved by the ongoing natural disasters and floods in Uttarakhand, Shimla, Manali, and Jammu, Madhurima said she wished for the safety and well-being of all those affected-humans as well as animals. "Bappa is Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles. I believe He will take care of this situation and protect everyone in need, especially those suffering in Uttarakhand and other affected regions," she said with folded hands.

The visarjan was a family affair, with loved ones and close friends joining in the procession, singing and dancing as they bid their beloved Bappa goodbye, until next year when He returns again to bless their home.