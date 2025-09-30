Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre: Spirituality Is My Inner Compass

Actress Shubhangi Atre best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! has always been open about the importance of self-awareness and inner growth. Reflecting on her journey, she says, "For me, spirituality is about understanding life at a deeper level. It's not just about rituals or practices; it's about awareness - awareness of my thoughts, my actions, and how they affect the world around me." She adds, "It's about feeling connected to something beyond the daily noise, a sense of calm that comes from truly knowing yourself. Spirituality is like an inner compass guiding me, reminding me of what really matters."

Shubhangi recalls a particular phase that brought her closer to spirituality. She explains, "I went through a phase where I felt overwhelmed with expectations - from myself, my work, and people around me. It was exhausting, and I realized that chasing only external success was not enough." She adds, "That's when I started looking inward. I began asking myself bigger questions about purpose, happiness, and peace, and slowly that curiosity led me to explore meditation, self-reflection, and other spiritual practices more seriously.

"Discussing her daily routine, Shubhangi shares, "My spiritual practices are quiet and consistent. Every morning I meditate for a few minutes, even if it's just sitting in silence and observing my breath. I try to be mindful during small daily activities, like eating, walking, or even working on set." She adds, "At night, I reflect on my day - what I did well, what I could improve, and how I treated people. These small, deliberate practices help me stay grounded and maintain clarity."

On the relationship between spirituality and religion, she says, "I feel spirituality is very personal, and for me, it exists both within and beyond religion. Religion gives a structure and tradition, but spirituality is the feeling, the understanding, the connection that comes from within."

Shubhangi also reflects on how spirituality has influenced her view on life. She explains, "I no longer measure success by fame, money, or recognition. I see success as inner growth, learning, and living with integrity. Failures don't feel like the end; they feel like lessons." She adds, "Even in stressful moments, I feel a steady awareness, a quiet center inside me. It's subtle but profound - like a steady light that doesn't flicker no matter the storm outside."