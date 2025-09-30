Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Binaiferr Kohli On Celebrating Festivals Through Storytelling: Festivals...

When it comes to creating content that strikes a chord with audiences, producer Binaiferr Kohli has mastered the art of blending entertainment with emotions. Along with her husband, Sanjay Kohli - fondly known as the King of Comedy - she runs Edit II Productions, the banner behind some of television's most loved shows. Together, the duo has delivered a wide range of hit series that combine humor, family bonds, and heartfelt storytelling. As the festive season begins with Navratri and leads into Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, Binaiferr Kohli shares how festivals play a significant role not only in people's lives but also in the narratives she brings to the small screen.

Speaking about how Navratri sets the tone for the season, she says, "For me, Navratri is very special. I always go to Mata Pooja, and every year the renowned producer Shyamashish Bhattacharya calls me to his mandap. The pandit even made me do the pooja, which felt so divine. After Navratri, the line-up of festivals begins - we do the kanchke, where we invite little children home, wash a little girl's feet, do pooja, and give them gifts, food, and chocolates. These rituals set the right mood - they cleanse the mind and soul, and at the same time, bring joy. Festivals are about prayers, celebrations, and being with your beloved persons, which creates a wonderful positivity. We try to capture the same mood in our shows."

Binaiferr strongly believes that festivals are a natural reminder to let go of negativity. "When you pray, celebrate, and spend time with loved ones, you feel alive and refreshed. In our storytelling, we make sure that moments of joy, forgiveness, and togetherness are highlighted, so the audience also feels that sense of positivity," she adds.

With multiple festivals lined up one after another, she emphasizes the importance of keeping the festive spirit alive for audiences. "We keep the audience's interest alive through content where actors dress up in beautiful festive clothes, perform small but meaningful rituals, and bring the spirit of the festival alive on screen. This continuity helps viewers feel that they are celebrating not just once, but repeatedly - with their families at home and with us through our shows."

Festival-centric episodes, according to her, play a big role in deepening the audience's bond with a show. "Festival episodes bring viewers closer because they feel like a second celebration. They celebrate once at home with their families and then again with us on screen. It keeps the festivities alive for them in a more engaging way."

For her, festivals also serve as the perfect backdrop for storytelling transformations. "They are not just about rituals like playing dandiya, but about including everyone, being there for each other, and setting aside differences. This makes festivals the perfect backdrop to show new journeys, transformations, or reconciliations in a character's life."

The producer also sees festivals as an opportunity to highlight emotional and spiritual rejuvenation. "Festivals bring emotional and spiritual rejuvenation. In our narratives, we show this by focusing on family bonding, forgiveness, and emotional healing - the idea that light will always drive away darkness, both spiritually and emotionally."

Sharing what she consciously incorporates in her shows during this season, Kohli explains, "Festivals are all about vibrancy, and we consciously bring that into our shows. Be it visuals like idols, flowers, lights, rangoli, or the use of festive music, dandiyas, everything is designed to create positivity, happiness and peace. We want our fans to feel the joy in their homes too, through the show."