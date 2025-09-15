Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga Cast, Actors Real Names: What’s The Age Gap Between Madhumita-Neel? Real-Life Partners

Photo Credit: Instagram/@starjalsha, @neel_bhattacharya, @madhumita_sarcar

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga (Bengali Serial) Cast & Actors: Star Jalsha is all set to stir up the Bengali television space with its latest intense drama, Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga, which premieres today. Unlike the usual family sagas or romantic plots, this serial dives deep into the complex intersections of real-world struggles, gender bias and societal judgment. Breaking away from conventional storytelling, Star Jalsha's newest serial Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga premieres today (Monday, Sept 15) - and it's already generating serious buzz for its bold theme and refreshing characters.

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga (Bengali) Cast & Real Name Of Actors

Set against the gritty backdrop of real-world struggles, the show follows the journey of Jheel, a fierce and talented underground rapper portrayed by Madhumita Sarcar, making a powerful return to television after a long hiatus. Jheel isn't just fighting for fame - she's battling poverty, societal judgment, and the deeply ingrained gender bias that shadows her every move in a male-dominated music world.

Far from the world of fantasy or light-hearted family drama, Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga is a grounded, emotionally intense series that reflects the raw, unfiltered challenges of chasing one's dreams when the world seems determined to hold you back.

Opposite her, Neel Bhattacharya takes on the role of a compassionate yet principled doctor, a man whose life unexpectedly intersects with Jheel's as she struggles to rise above her circumstances. This marks the first on-screen pairing of Madhumita and Neel - a duo that's already creating waves with their compelling presence and fresh chemistry.

Fans are excited not just to see Madhumita's powerful comeback in such a layered, unconventional role, but also to watch Neel take on a mature, nuanced character that adds emotional weight to the narrative.

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga Lead Actors' Real-Life Partners

Neel Bhattacharya, who started off his acting career with 'Thik Jeno Love Story' is married to actress Trina Saha. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2021, but the two often make it to the headlines over divorce rumors.

On the other hand, Madhumita already confirmed her relationship with Debmalya Chakravorty. The two often share cute photos of themselves together on their respective Instagram handles. For those unversed, Madhumita was previously married to her Sabinoy Nibedon co-star Sourav Chakraborty in 2015 but got divorced in 2019.

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga Lead Couple: What Is The Age Difference Between Madhumita Sarcar & Neel Bhattacharya?

Born on 26 October 1994, Madhumita is set to celebrate her 31st birthday next month. On the other hand, Neel, born on 8th June 1990, is currently 35 years old. That means there is a rough 4-year age gap between Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga lead couple Neel and Madhumita.

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga Telecast Timings

Bhole Baba Par Kare Ga is scheduled to go on air today onwards. Neel-Madhumita's serial will telecast every day (Mon-Sun) on Star Jalsha at 5:30 PM, taking over Geeta LLB's timeslot.