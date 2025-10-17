Bhuvan Bam Returns To Kaun Banega Crorepati With A Heartfelt Message For The Next Generation

Actor and Content creator Bhuvan Bam made a touching return to Kaun Banega Crorepati, sharing an inspiring message dedicated to students and young dreamers across the country.

In his heartfelt video Bhuvan said, "If you want to achieve anything in life, you have to work hard for it. Don't take shortcuts. There will be mistakes along the way - don't worry, keep trying. And if you ever feel disheartened, remember the words of Harivansh Rai Bachchan: 'Agar mann ka ho toh achha, agar na ho toh aur bhi achha.' Believe in your effort, and never be afraid to ask for help."

The message, simple yet powerful, resonated deeply with audiences, reminding them that failure and effort go hand in hand in every success story.