Bigg Boss 18 Star Shrutika Arjun Is BACK On TV; Set To Judge A NEW Reality Show - Here's All You Need To Know

The small screen is about to get a vibrant makeover with the launch of the much-anticipated youth reality show Single Pasanga and all eyes are on Shrutika! Known for her iconic stints in Cooku with Comali and Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun returns to the limelight in a whole new avatar as a judge on this high-energy, Gen Z-driven show.

Joining her on the judging panel are industry veteran and acclaimed filmmaker Parthiban, and much-loved TV actress Alya Manasa. Together, the trio brings a perfect balance of creativity, charm, and relatability to the show but it's Shrutika's sass, spontaneity, and unfiltered takes that are expected to be the major talking point.

Single Pasanga will see 10 buzzing social media influencers compete in fun, unpredictable, and quirky challenges that put their individuality, team spirit, and screen appeal to the test. The show promises a mix of humour, healthy rivalry, and youthful energy tailor-made for today's digital-savvy audience.

Hosting the madness is the ever-energetic Manimegalai, whose comic timing and sparkling presence are sure to keep things lively throughout.

With Shrutika's return as a judge on this youth-focused platform, Single Pasanga is already creating major buzz. Whether it's her wit, bold opinions, or style, fans are excited to see her bring a whole new flavour to the reality TV space.

Stay tuned as Single Pasanga gears up for its premiere-because when Shrutika's in the judge's seat, you know the drama, fun, and fire are going to be unmissable!