Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Faces Backlash For Throwing Ashnoor Kaur’s Night Suit In Pool During Episode

Actor Abhishek Bajaj is facing massive backlash from fans after a shocking incident in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19. During a late-night moment inside the house, Abhishek was seen throwing 21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur's night suit into the swimming pool. However, viewers didn't find it funny at all.

Social media quickly erupted with anger, with many calling his behavior disrespectful, aggressive, and manipulative. Fans argued that "nobody does this in the name of fun" and that the act crossed all limits of decency. One user wrote, "Sorry but what Abhishek Bajaj did was extremely disrespectful. You're throwing a 21-year-old's nightsuit into a pool at night! How is that funny? Something's not right."

Another fan pointed out how he tried to cover up his mistake, saying, "Very nice, Abhishek Bajaj trying to distract the situation after he messed up by saying he got burnt by a steam iron! Lol! He knows he messed up! Ashnoor better beware of this guy - very manipulative!"

Inside the house, Ashnoor handled the situation with remarkable grace and maturity. She calmly told Abhishek not to cross the line and asked him to stay away from her for some time, adding, "Have some shame." Fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari immediately backed her up, saying, "Aise ladkon ke sath aisa hi hona chahiye."

What made fans even angrier was how Abhishek later tried to flip the situation, ironing the same outfit to "make up" for his act and then claiming he burnt himself - shifting the focus to his injury instead of his behavior.

One viewer summed it up perfectly: "Abhishek isn't a kid. Stop saying Ashnoor is spoiling her game - he's the one stopping her from shining!"