Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Runs To 21-Year-Old Ashnoor Kaur Mid-Shower After Ex-Wife Mention

A light and funny conversation inside the Bigg Boss 19 house turned into an unexpected drama when Abhishek Bajaj couldn't handle a small banter about his ex-wife after host Salman Khan mentioned it himself this Weekend Ka Vaar.

It all started when housemates Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal teased Abhishek in a humorous way, asking him about his past relationship. What was meant to be a casual, friendly chat quickly made Abhishek uncomfortable. Instead of taking it sportingly or responding calmly, he appeared perplexed and anxious. Immediately, Abhishek was seen getting up suddenly and running to find Ashnoor Kaur, who was inside the bathroom taking a shower.

Without wasting even a second, Abhishek knocked on the door and complained to her that his ex-wife was being talked about. Despite being caught off guard, 21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur immediately stepped out and handled the situation maturely. She confronted Farhana and Tanya and told them to stop asking personal questions, ending the awkward moment on his behalf.

While Ashnoor's maturity and calmness were praised by viewers, Abhishek's reaction became the talk of social media. Many fans questioned why a 33-year-old man couldn't stand up for himself and instead dragged his 21-year-old friend into the matter.

What was supposed to be a light moment exposed Abhishek's fragile side, while once again showing how Ashnoor continues to carry herself with dignity and balance- even when it's not her mess to fix.