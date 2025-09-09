Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek - Farrhana Fight Blows Up Post Weekend Ka Vaar And Nomination task

Bigg Boss 19, streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every day at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS, continues to deliver high-voltage drama as friendships and equations keep shifting. In the latest turn, the tension between Farrhana and Abhishek boiled over after the nomination task, leading to a fiery confrontation that pulled in other housemates too.

The fight began when Farrhana confronted Abhishek for spreading talks about her. Abhishek had confided in Ashnoor, claiming that Farrhana once told him, "Let's become girlfriend-boyfriend for a week." This revelation didn't sit well with Farrhana, who demanded clarity and context. She reminded Abhishek of their earlier rift during a task where he picked her up, and also clarified that her intention in the fight was not to defame him. She added that he often jokes around but fails to take jokes on himself.

Clarifying her stance, Farrhana told him, "I told you that you are my brother and you said, ke aapmein toh bhai-behen mein bhi chalta hai. Then Baseer was flirting with me, so I told you in fun that let's become girlfriend-boyfriend for a week. It was in fun, and if you can't take it, you shouldn't have joked in the first place."

The conversation only intensified from there, with voices rising and emotions running high. Awez eventually had to step in to diffuse the situation and prevent the spat from spiraling further. Abhishek, however, chose to walk away, later confiding in Mridul and Gaurav about how the rift with Farrhana is only deepening.

